F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Outperform Rating at Cowen

Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a $206.39 target price on the network technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $252.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on FFIV. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $192.62 price target (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.11.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV stock opened at $205.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.43.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $3,157,315. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,062,091,000 after purchasing an additional 357,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,935 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,254,000 after acquiring an additional 185,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $143,717,000 after acquiring an additional 151,537 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $120,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.