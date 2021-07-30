F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer Sells 300 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of FFIV opened at $205.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.43.
F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price target (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
