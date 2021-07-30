F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer Sells 300 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FFIV opened at $205.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.43.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price target (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

