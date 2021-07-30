Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) & Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) and Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Lantronix shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of Ezenia! shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Lantronix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Ezenia! has a beta of 3.77, indicating that its share price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lantronix has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ezenia! and Lantronix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lantronix $59.88 million 2.50 -$10.74 million ($0.04) -129.75

Ezenia! has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lantronix.

Profitability

This table compares Ezenia! and Lantronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A Lantronix -6.81% -5.94% -4.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ezenia! and Lantronix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ezenia! 0 0 0 0 N/A Lantronix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lantronix has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.24%. Given Lantronix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lantronix is more favorable than Ezenia!.

Summary

Ezenia! beats Lantronix on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ezenia! Company Profile

Ezenia!, Inc. engages in providing real time communication, conferencing, and collaboration solutions to corporate, government and commercial networks. Its products allow individuals and groups to interact and share information in a natural, spontaneous way through voice-to-voice, face-to-face, mouse-to-mouse, or keyboard-to-keyboard flexibly, securely and in real time. The firm InfoWorkSpace software product enables voice communication, secure messaging, white boarding and virtual workspaces including local area networks and wide area networks and its MxM Secure software product enables real-time secure messaging and information sharing for both the commercial and federal markets. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc. provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management. It also offers system on module, single board computer, and development kits; and services for mechanical, hardware, and software engineering for camera, audio, and artificial intelligence/machine learning development, as well as xPrintServer. In addition, the company's REM products include out-of-band management, console management, power management, and IP connected keyboard-video-mouse products that provide remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, branch offices, remote sites, and server rooms. Further, its SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login. The company offers its products through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, online retailers, and original equipment manufacturers; and an e-commerce site for direct sales. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

