Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 on September 10th

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%.

Exxon Mobil has raised its dividend payment by 13.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.69. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

