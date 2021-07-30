Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $10.43, but opened at $10.97. Extreme Networks shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 7,287 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $155,625.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,321.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,317 shares of company stock worth $724,876. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 2.02.

About Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.