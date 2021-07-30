Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Extreme Networks updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.130-$0.200 EPS.
NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,626. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 2.02. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01.
In other news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $155,625.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,321.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,317 shares of company stock valued at $724,876 in the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Extreme Networks Company Profile
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
