Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Extreme Networks updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.130-$0.200 EPS.

NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,626. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 2.02. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

In other news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $155,625.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,321.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,317 shares of company stock valued at $724,876 in the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.