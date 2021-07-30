Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $155,625.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,321.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $285,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,551.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,317 shares of company stock valued at $724,876. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,686,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,759,000 after acquiring an additional 74,038 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,733,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,415,000 after acquiring an additional 231,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,072,000 after acquiring an additional 638,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 17.5% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,458,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,508,000 after buying an additional 365,902 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

