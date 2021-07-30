Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXTR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 52,880 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $285,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,551.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $155,625.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,321.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,317 shares of company stock valued at $724,876 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

EXTR opened at $11.24 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 2.02.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. On average, analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.