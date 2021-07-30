Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Short Interest Down 33.9% in July

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the June 30th total of 6,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPR shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $255,519.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $249,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 651,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,344 shares of company stock worth $1,220,627 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Express by 607.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,494,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,847 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Express by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 117,422 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Express by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 175,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 115,476 shares during the period. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. 32,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,282,010. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $321.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.83. Express has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.51 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 545.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. On average, analysts predict that Express will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

