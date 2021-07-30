Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $103.00 and last traded at $102.05, with a volume of 1216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.15.

The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.67.

Exponent Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

