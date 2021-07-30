Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Meditor Group Ltd

Meditor Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,719,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 556,471 shares during the quarter. Exelixis comprises about 69.1% of Meditor Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Meditor Group Ltd’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $195,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 34.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,238,000 after buying an additional 163,155 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Exelixis by 16.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Exelixis by 7.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 473,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 32,219 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,911,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $2,538,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $360,884.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,319 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

EXEL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 25,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,980. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

