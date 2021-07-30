Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.53.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $111.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.38. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,387,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,702,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.