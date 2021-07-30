EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 633.60 ($8.28). EVRAZ shares last traded at GBX 629.80 ($8.23), with a volume of 1,678,346 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.96 billion and a PE ratio of 14.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,910.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.22.

About EVRAZ (LON:EVR)

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.