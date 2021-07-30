EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 22.15.

Shares of EVCM opened at 18.41 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of 16.01 and a 52 week high of 21.00.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey acquired 2,941 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 49,997.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 299,999. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling purchased 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

