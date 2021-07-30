EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 22.15.
Shares of EVCM opened at 18.41 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of 16.01 and a 52 week high of 21.00.
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
