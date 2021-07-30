Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.57%.

Shares of EVBN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.40. 5,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,999. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $214.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,924.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVBN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Hovde Group lowered Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

