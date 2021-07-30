Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%.

EEFT opened at $142.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -527.94 and a beta of 1.64. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $167.71.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.36.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

