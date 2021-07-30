Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Short Interest Update

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Euro Manganese to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Euro Manganese alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUMNF traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42. Euro Manganese has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.66.

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets in the Czech Republic. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic, which is involved in the re-processing of a leachable manganese deposit for the production of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate, as well as other high-purity manganese products.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.