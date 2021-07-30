Eurazeo’s (EUZOF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Eurazeo stock opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.23. Eurazeo has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $86.90.

Get Eurazeo alerts:

Eurazeo Company Profile

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurazeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurazeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.