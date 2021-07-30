Ethverse Price Tops $0.0998 on Major Exchanges (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0998 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 284.7% higher against the dollar. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $808,289.96 and approximately $42,879.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00331700 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000190 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001346 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.49 or 0.00787394 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ETHV is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,190,585 coins and its circulating supply is 8,100,411 coins. The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

