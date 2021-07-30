Essent Group (ESNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Essent Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ESNT opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.88. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $385,592.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $152,054.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at $229,169.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,272 shares of company stock worth $679,149 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

