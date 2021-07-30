ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 21.27%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.30. 12,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,877. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $173.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

In other ESSA Bancorp news, EVP Peter A. Gray bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $30,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

