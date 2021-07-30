Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Shares of Esquire Financial stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.55. 25,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,226. Esquire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $192.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.11.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 25.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESQ. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter worth $2,202,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 34,607 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 403,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after buying an additional 20,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esquire Financial (ESQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.