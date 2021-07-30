ESBC Price Tops $0.0197 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded 25% higher against the US dollar. ESBC has a total market cap of $572,467.77 and approximately $48,944.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 29,291,695 coins and its circulating supply is 29,012,361 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.