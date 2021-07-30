Eric Nyman Sells 11,435 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.49. 49,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.42.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,780,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,977,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,791,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,672,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.
HAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.
