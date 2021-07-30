Eric Nyman Sells 11,435 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.49. 49,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.42.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,780,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,977,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,791,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,672,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

