Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Range Resources Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Range Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Tudor Pickering lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Range Resources stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $17.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

In related news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at $565,737.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Range Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,198 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 1,253.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 130,031 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Range Resources by 871.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 160,894 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

