Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CME Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for CME Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%.

CME has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, lowered their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

NASDAQ CME opened at $214.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

