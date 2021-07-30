Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Alphabet Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $96.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $86.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3,150.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2022 earnings at $100.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $117.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,001.10.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,730.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,546.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at $41,367,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,981 shares of company stock worth $174,426,427 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

