Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$179.00 at National Bank Financial

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$178.00 to C$179.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.45% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.75 EPS.

EQB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$161.00 price target on shares of Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Equitable Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$158.67.

TSE EQB traded up C$1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting C$147.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,701. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$137.84. The firm has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of C$73.49 and a 52 week high of C$153.80.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$150.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 16.9975367 EPS for the current year.

In other Equitable Group news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi bought 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$131.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,107.71. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,188.56.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

