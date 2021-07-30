Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Increased to $875.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $850.00 to $875.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $871.62.

EQIX stock traded up $38.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $825.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Equinix has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $845.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $800.42.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

