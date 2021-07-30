Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given New $925.00 Price Target at Truist

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price raised by Truist from $900.00 to $925.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $870.43.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $32.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $819.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,831. The company’s 50 day moving average is $800.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $845.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 3.1% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Equinix by 10.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Equinix by 15.2% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

