Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Equinix worth $41,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after purchasing an additional 489,436 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,542,000 after buying an additional 43,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,718,000 after buying an additional 48,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Equinix by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 145,182 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equinix by 37.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,734,000 after acquiring an additional 305,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Cowen raised their price target on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $871.62.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQIX traded up $37.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $823.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,831. The company has a 50-day moving average of $800.42. The company has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a PE ratio of 179.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $845.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

