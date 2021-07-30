Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) is JLP Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

JLP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Equinix makes up approximately 9.3% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $17,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after buying an additional 489,436 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,542,000 after buying an additional 43,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,718,000 after buying an additional 48,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 145,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,734,000 after purchasing an additional 305,804 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $871.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $38.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $825.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,831. The stock has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $800.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $845.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

