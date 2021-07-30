EQT (NYSE:EQT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EQT (NYSE:EQT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.

EQT stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.30. 301,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,953,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. EQT has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQT. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.07.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

