Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) PT Raised to C$1.10 at TD Securities

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$1.05 to C$1.10 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ERLFF opened at $0.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $125.57 million, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.83. Entrée Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.