Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Short Interest Up 98.1% in July

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 98.1% from the June 30th total of 565,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 667,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Entravision Communications stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,550. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Entravision Communications has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $148.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entravision Communications will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 192,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $1,135,372.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,065 shares of company stock worth $2,494,340 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,668 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

