Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of orally delivered molecule therapeutics for use in orphan indications and other areas with significant unmet medical need. The Company is initially applying its technology to develop an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone for hypoparathyroidism and osteoporosis. Entera Bio Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

ENTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Aegis restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

ENTX opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. Entera Bio has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a market cap of $120.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.70.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 243.01% and a negative net margin of 3,448.54%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entera Bio will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Entera Bio by 66.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 48,221 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Entera Bio by 2.9% in the first quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Entera Bio in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

