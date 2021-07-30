Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Issues Earnings Results

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Enel Américas had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.56%.

Shares of Enel Américas stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $6.84. 1,274,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,773. Enel Américas has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.1583 per share. This is an increase from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

