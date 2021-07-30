Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is a entertainment, sports and content company. It is comprised of industry including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

EDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavor Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 33.54.

Shares of EDR opened at 25.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 27.17. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 22.02 and a 12 month high of 33.20.

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total transaction of 780,911.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 735,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,105 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 2,033,045.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 68,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,994,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509 over the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Endeavor Group stock. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 98,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

