EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,276.00

Shares of EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,276 ($16.67) and last traded at GBX 1,272 ($16.62), with a volume of 3992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,266 ($16.54).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,188.94. The company has a market cap of £816.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10.

About EMIS Group (LON:EMIS)

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for EMIS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMIS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.