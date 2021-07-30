Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $232.13.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $245.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $248.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 914,387 shares of company stock worth $210,826,193. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

