electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Down 48.9% in July

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 756,100 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the June 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trevor J. Moody acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 373,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $199,688. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in electroCore in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in electroCore in the first quarter worth about $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of electroCore by 189.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 23,598 shares during the period. 12.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of electroCore in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.09.

NASDAQ ECOR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.29. electroCore has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 527.89% and a negative return on equity of 83.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that electroCore will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

