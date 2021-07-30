Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $113.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.24% from the stock’s current price.

EW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

Shares of EW stock opened at $111.62 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $111.96. The stock has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $722,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 367,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,907,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,716 shares of company stock worth $14,293,117 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $590,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

