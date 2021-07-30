Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Morgan Stanley

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EW. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.76.

NYSE:EW traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $110.21. 24,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $111.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.49.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $3,157,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,143,261.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,716 shares of company stock worth $14,293,117 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13,516.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,020,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,230,000 after buying an additional 375,597 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 627.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 23,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

