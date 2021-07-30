Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,489. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $111.96. The company has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.49.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.76.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $3,157,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.