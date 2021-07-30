Ecopetrol (EC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. On average, analysts expect Ecopetrol to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

EC stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ecopetrol stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.