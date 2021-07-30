Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Stock Price Up 11.3% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)’s stock price rose 11.3% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $31.05 and last traded at $30.98. Approximately 1,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 195,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.05%.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

In related news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $816.39 million, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

