Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $36,669,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm during the first quarter worth $22,195,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,028,000 after acquiring an additional 241,805 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Gentherm by 38.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,249,000 after acquiring an additional 150,230 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 108.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 234,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,356,000 after acquiring an additional 122,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm stock opened at $81.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.47. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.06.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

