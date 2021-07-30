Eaton Vance Management Purchases 698 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ChampionX by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ChampionX by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

CHX opened at $23.74 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.