Eaton Vance Management Lowers Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,586 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

ACHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $61.67 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92, a PEG ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.