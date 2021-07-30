Eaton Vance Management Increases Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $100.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.42. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

In other news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $615,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,668,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

